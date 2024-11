Lemon Oreoz



Indulge in the zesty delight of Lemon Oreoz, a delectable strain that tantalizes your taste buds with its unique blend of citrus and dessert-like flavors. This enchanting hybrid starts with a burst of lemony freshness, quickly followed by the sweet, creamy essence of cookies and a hint of rich chocolate. The aroma is further elevated by subtle floral notes and a touch of gas, creating a complex and irresistible profile. Whether you're looking to brighten your day or unwind in the evening, Lemon Oreoz offers a sweet and tangy escape. So grab your favorite snack, light up, and savor the mouthwatering magic of Lemon Oreoz!

