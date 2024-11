MAC Cherry Runtz



Cool berries, tart cherries, syrupy sweetness, MAC Cherry Runtz is pure fruit candy for the kid in all of us. Sour notes of cherry clash against tell-tale MAC berry sweetness, with slightest hints of gas and spice enlivening the profile, a sugary, spiced Kool-Aid. MAC Cherry Runtz is a thrillride through modern cannabis profiles, this strain is certain to make you feel like a kid again. Hybrid and even-keeled, MAC Cherry Runtz is a hybrid, but full of shape; feel the stone take you through relaxation, into euphoria, and back; a full spectrum journey through the senses and corners of your mind and body.

