MAC Mint Cookie



Find yourself teleported through a menthol and berry time warp w/ MAC Mint Cookie. Mouthwatering and sugary sweet berries in the foreground, notes of flora and spice in the middle of the profile, and cool, cool menthol on the exhale. Unique and bold, while maintaining a telltale earthiness, the flavor is evocative of a cup of peppermint berry tea. The stone of MAC Mint Cookie is remarkably even-keeled, flitting back and forth between euphoria and relaxation. MAC Mint Cookie is perfect for all occasions.



