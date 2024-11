Munyunz



Sweet and tangy lemon-lime candy, zesty notes of funk and gas, Munyunz is pure fun in the sun. Vibrant and enlivening, the profile brings an energizing punch with each puff; fresh squeezed lemons and limes, tart candy, before gas and funk elevate the experience to new heights. Sativa and full of life, the stone of Munyunz revitalizes and sharpens, stimulation and invigoration abound, but Munyunz never leans too far into the heady or cerebral. Munyunz is the perfect tool to kickstart your day. Ride the Munyunz wave all through the day.

