Northern Legend OG



You may have heard whispers of the tale of Northern Legend OG reverberate through the trees; picture yourself deep in the northern woods, where the air is crisp and filled with the scent of towering pines, when suddenly a trace of sweet citrus cuts through the forest air, mingling with delicate floral notes like wildflowers blooming along a secluded trail. Northern Legend OG is an old-school piney OG profile that is sweetened and heightened by soft floral notes and sugary citrus. Northern Legend OG is a cornucopia of sugary pinecones, delicate flowers, and sweet citrus. Enlivening and invigorating, Northern Legend OG is your constant campfire companion, offering a focused and balanced sativa high that’s as invigorating as a morning hike and yet, as peaceful as a lakeside sunset. Whether you’re exploring the backcountry or just daydreaming about it, Northern Legend OG brings focus, clarity, and euphoria.

read more