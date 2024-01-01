Permanent Marker

by Six Labs
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this product

Permanent Marker

Color yourself impressed with Permanent Marker. Gas in the foreground, slight hints of cream and spice; with its astringent bite, this strain hits the palate like an artist's brush stroke, painting a picture of pungent gas and creamy spice! Sativa and full of life, Permanent Marker’s stone is euphoric; blissful, enlivening, and full of surprises. Make your mark with Permanent Marker, your masterpiece awaits.

About this strain

Permanent Marker is a modern cannabis strain and is Leafly Strain of the Year 2023! Los Angeles indie brand Doja Exclusive released the Permanent Marker weed strain in 2022 on both coasts. Bred and grown by Seed Junky Genetics’ JBeezy and selected by Doja Pak, the strain fuses several well-established cultivars: (Biscotti x Sherb Bx) x Jealousy. It can smell like a permanent marker. Others note its floral, soapy, candy, and gassy funk that fully translate into the taste. It has a lingering, pungent flavor of a soapy funk with a hint of candy and floral gas tones. The potent strain smells amazing, and can support creativity or relaxation day and night. Just be careful—it's strong.

About this brand

Six Labs
Six Labs is where the science of cannabis and the art of cultivation comes together. At our cultivation lab in Chesaning, Michigan, we cultivate all our own cannabis with a complete focus on quality and precision, and passion for advanced research, development, and technology.

