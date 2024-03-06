Rich chocolate, and smooth creamy vanilla, set against a backdrop of searing gas, Red Velvet is the quintessential dessert cannabis profile. Spice and flora in the foreground, cool cream and chocolate on the exhale, Red Velvet is a decadent slice of petrol cake for the senses. Here you'll find a profile ever rotating between fuel, fire, and sugary sweetness. The stone of Red Velvet is an Indica-leaning hybrid, feel your aches and pains slowly wash away, and your troubles melt like chocolate frosting. Perfect for pain relief and starting a nice, relaxing evening on the couch.

