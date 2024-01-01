Red Velvet

by Six Labs
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Red Velvet

Rich chocolate, and smooth creamy vanilla, set against a backdrop of searing gas, Red Velvet is the quintessential dessert cannabis profile. Spice and flora in the foreground, cool cream and chocolate on the exhale, Red Velvet is a decadent slice of petrol cake for the senses. Here you'll find a profile ever rotating between fuel, fire, and sugary sweetness. The stone of Red Velvet is an Indica-leaning hybrid, feel your aches and pains slowly wash away, and your troubles melt like chocolate frosting. Perfect for pain relief and starting a nice, relaxing evening on the couch.

About this strain

Red Velvet is a hybrid marijuana strain crossing a Lemon Cherry Gelato to a Pina Acai. Bred by Grandiflora of Oakland, Red Velvet is carried by the brand Cookies. It can have a super unique cinnamon/red hot aroma, and hybrid effects. Red Velvet is a Leafly Buzz strain of May 2022.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Six Labs
Six Labs
Shop products
Six Labs is where the science of cannabis and the art of cultivation comes together. At our cultivation lab in Chesaning, Michigan, we cultivate all our own cannabis with a complete focus on quality and precision, and passion for advanced research, development, and technology.

License(s)

  • MI, US: AU-G-C-000159
Notice a problem?Report this item