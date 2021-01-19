Stately and refined, Royal Platinum lives up to its regal name. It’s a heavy-hitting, hash forward hybrid with light vanilla and coffee notes reminiscent of your favorite morning tea. It has elements of nuttiness and brown sugar, and a beautiful, hashy, malted sweetness. It’s a flavor most can enjoy day in and day out, and its taste is comforting. The flower is gorgeous with rich colors ranging from deep greens and blazing oranges, to beautiful “so purple they’re almost black” violets. The high takes shape as Indica leaning, mellowing and calming, soothing and assuring. One can find solace in Royal Platinum. It’s the perfect royal strain for your upcoming coronation, planning your vast empire, or speaking with an unnecessary English accent while wearing a monocle or a bowtie.

