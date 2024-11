San Fermodo Skunk



Hit the sunny shores of California with San Fermodo Skunk, a strain that captures the wild, free spirit of the Golden State. This lively sativa greets you with a powerful skunky aroma, mingled with a tantalizing sour twist and a whisper of sugary sweetness. Imagine strolling through a blooming California meadow, the floral notes wafting gently through the air as you bask in the warmth of the sun. San Fermodo Skunk is perfect for those who crave a vibrant experience. San Fermodo Skunk produces a blissful euphoria that burns with the intenisty of the California sun. So grab your shades, light up, and let San Fermodo Skunk transport you to the carefree vibes of California.

