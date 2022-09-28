Slurricane’s lineage is Do-si-dos X Purple Punch. To understand Slurricane IX from InHouse Genetics, it’s important to understand it’s lineage and what makes those high quality genetics so great. Slurricane is best described as an indica-dominant hybrid with the rich, distinct aromas of a creamy OG and tropical berry undertones — here’s why. Do-si-do is an aromatic and balanced indica hybrid. The strain itself has a welcome medicinal effect that often lasts longer than average thanks to THC levels falling anywhere between 19% to 30%. Do-si-do has a strong nose even during the grow process. Slurricane does too. Further, where Do-si-dos is a hybrid, Purple Punch is an indica-dominant strain. It has a sweet flavor and smell, and it’s celebrated for its berry or grape-like taste. These Purple Punch characteristics also translate into Slurricane IX.