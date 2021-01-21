About this product
Zkittlez is an Indica-Dominant mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit crossed with another undisclosed strain to produce a candy-flavored strain bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. This award-winning combination took 1st place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and 1st place Indica at the 2015 Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and in Michigan. Its chunky colas explode in a spectrum of light green hues, and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, and leave consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.
Six Labs
Six Labs is where the science of cannabis and the art of cultivation comes together. At our cultivation lab in Chesaning, Michigan, we cultivate all our own cannabis with a complete focus on quality and precision, and passion for advanced research, development, and technology.
AU-G-C-000159