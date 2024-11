Super Buff Cherry



Time to flex those senses with Super Buff Cherry. Sparkling sugary cherries, tangy and zesty citrus, slight tones of flora and diesel; Super Buff Cherry has the punch you’re looking for. Cherry and citrus leap off the profile, eager to tickle and enliven the senses. Soft notes of flora and earth ground the profile, before a diesel undertone reignites the fire. You’ll be ripped in no time with Super Buff Cherry. Hybrid and even keeled, Super Buff Cherry packs a potent punch that fits into any step of your routine. Pre-snack, post-workout, evening or morning, Super Buff Cherry is the star of the show.

read more