Truffle Cake

by Six Labs
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Truffle Cake

Sweet and creamy vanilla, doughy cheesiness, gas and pine that spices up and melts the profile together; Truffle Cake is radiant dessert sugary sweetness. Like a pastry or danish fresh out of the oven, Truffle Cake dazzles with notes of cheese, vanilla, and berries, before flashier notes of gas and petrol liven up the profile; like eating a piece of cake in a racecar doing 160mph. Hybrid but full of shape, the stone of Truffle Cake is euphoric and heady, but maintains a mellow tranquility that allows it to be enjoyed at all times of the day. Dessert first? Sign me up.

About this strain

Truffle Cake is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gorilla Butter F2 and Pancakes. Truffle Cake is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Truffle Cake effects include uplifted, relaxed, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Truffle Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and pain. Bred by In House Genetics, Truffle Cake features flavors like chestnut, butter, and earth. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Truffle Cake typically ranges from $45–$75. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Truffle Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Six Labs
Six Labs
Shop products
Six Labs is where the science of cannabis and the art of cultivation comes together. At our cultivation lab in Chesaning, Michigan, we cultivate all our own cannabis with a complete focus on quality and precision, and passion for advanced research, development, and technology.

License(s)

  • MI, US: AU-G-C-000159
Notice a problem?Report this item