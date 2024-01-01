Truffle Cake



Sweet and creamy vanilla, doughy cheesiness, gas and pine that spices up and melts the profile together; Truffle Cake is radiant dessert sugary sweetness. Like a pastry or danish fresh out of the oven, Truffle Cake dazzles with notes of cheese, vanilla, and berries, before flashier notes of gas and petrol liven up the profile; like eating a piece of cake in a racecar doing 160mph. Hybrid but full of shape, the stone of Truffle Cake is euphoric and heady, but maintains a mellow tranquility that allows it to be enjoyed at all times of the day. Dessert first? Sign me up.

read more