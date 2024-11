Woreoz



Your new favorite cookie, Woreoz is a delightful combination of many beloved profiles; cookies and cream, slight citrus, pungent notes of skunk and gas, no stone is left unturned within Woreoz. Gas and diesel notes are the first to make an appearance, like a prize fighter coming down the causeway into the ring, before much more delicate notes of citrus and pine become available upon further inspection, before the lingering tastes of cookie, chocolate, and creamy sweetness finally reveal themselves on the exhale. A connoisseur's dream, Woreoz is a complex and unique profile one can enjoy and discover all day. The stone of the Woreoz is equally labyrinthine and complex; bouncing back and forth effortlessly between sedation and euphoria, Woreoz is a joyride through the full spectrum of cannabis highs, perfect for all times of the day.

