About this product
Premium Solventless Hash Oil that has been cold-cured to perfection in order to preserve terpenes commonly lost in the heating process. This results in a cleaner, smoother product as well as a cleaner, smoother high.
About this strain
Bitch Fuel is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Bitch Fuel. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Bitch Fuel effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Happy
83% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
33% of people say it helps with inflammation
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
