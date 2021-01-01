Loading…
Logo for the brand Skunk's Butt Products

Skunk's Butt Products

Cucumber Kraze Soaking Salts - Skunk's Butt Products

About this product

This homeopathic cannabis-infused specially crafted soaking salt rivals anything you might find at your local bath store, with the addition of our pain rub solutions and volcanic salts added in! (No, they don't need to be refrigerated...) A wonderful scent that defies description, combined with the benefits of bath salts will transport you to a totally relaxing, healthful experience
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!