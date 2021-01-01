Skunk's Butt Products
Muscle-Eze Power - Skunk's Butt Products
About this product
2:1 THC/CBD Cannabis-infused homeopathic topical, developed with chronic pain in mind. Solution comes packaged in an elegant bottle, complete with one of 12 different semi-precious roll-on gemstones; Amethyst, Hematite, Aventurine (Green or Red), Tiger's Eye, Sodalite, the list goes on. Visit our website at skunksbutt.com for additional details.
