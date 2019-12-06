Loading…
Blue Dream

by Sky High Gardens
HybridTHC 18%CBD
About this product

Notable Terpenes: Pinene, Caryophyllene

A euphoric, energy-forward strain grown to perfection. At Sky High, we’ve perfected this Sativa. The evidence is in the compact bud structure, bluish-green hues and matured blueberry-vanilla flavor. Don’t sleep on our Blue Dream.

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depressionchronic pain, and nausea. According to home grow enthusiasts, this strain has an average flowering time of 67 days and is best suited to grow using the Sea of Green method. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.

Blue Dream effects

Reported by real people like you
9,670 people told us about effects:
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
40% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Sky High Gardens
WE LIVE CRAFT CANNABIS.
Sky High Gardens resides on 1st Avenue South, adjacent to Starbucks headquarters, where we hear the crowd from Safeco and Qwest fields roar. With such close proximity to downtown Seattle we are often asked “Why grow here?” yet to us, it is an afterthought. This is where we live, so this is where the plants take root.

Aided by cool Puget Sound marine air, our ocean grown buds are an inspiration for our hard work and represent our relentless pursuit of top quality.

Our commitment to excellence began as a medical operation, and remains the center piece as the Sky High brand grows in size. Quality cannot be forced, however by providing unparalleled attention to detail we create an atmosphere in which the plants are encouraged to thrive and mature to their full potential.

At Sky High Gardens, Craft is defined by taking the extra care necessary to cultivate in small batches which produce flavor and effect miles above the rest.