About this product
For fast-acting, soothing relief, there is no better product on the market. Our broad-spectrum tincture contains 1500 mg of premium Delta-8 THC and offers an unbeatable uplifting feeling for hours on end. We supplement the delta-8 with a few extra cannabinoids for added potency, then combine this careful concoction with a tasty coconut-based MCT carrier oil for quick and easy absorption.
Amount: 1 oz / 30 ml
Container: Black glass tincture bottle with child-resistant 1ml dropper with a metered pipette
Ingredients: Hemp Extract, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Vitamin E
Warning: Delta 8 THC tincture can be moderately intoxicating to some. Do not drive or operate any machinery while using this product.
About this brand
Skyhio
Skyhio is an affordable way to shop premium Delta 8 THC products. We are best known for for our line of delicious and powerful Delta 8 THC vape cartridges, featuring flavors such as bubblegum, cherry pie, and wedding cake.