For fast-acting, soothing relief, there is no better product on the market. Our broad-spectrum tincture contains 1500 mg of premium Delta-8 THC and offers an unbeatable uplifting feeling for hours on end. We supplement the delta-8 with a few extra cannabinoids for added potency, then combine this careful concoction with a tasty coconut-based MCT carrier oil for quick and easy absorption.



Amount: 1 oz / 30 ml

Container: Black glass tincture bottle with child-resistant 1ml dropper with a metered pipette

Ingredients: Hemp Extract, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Vitamin E



Warning: Delta 8 THC tincture can be moderately intoxicating to some. Do not drive or operate any machinery while using this product.