Logo for the brand Skymint

Skymint

YEM OG by Skymint

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

YEM OG effects

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Pain
100% of people say it helps with pain
Inflammation
50% of people say it helps with inflammation
Muscle spasms
50% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
