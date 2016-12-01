SLAPSTA
Guava Dawg Pressitin Labels
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Ready-made GUAVA DAWG PRESSITIN strain labels, available to fit all PRESSITIN (self-seal tins) sizes. If you require your labels made to a certain size, please contact us. For bespoke designs, please check out our design section.
Printed on High-Quality Gloss Vinyl
Same day shipping before 12 pm
Sent Via Royal Mail First Class Signed For
SLAPSTA watermarks removed before print
For a list of compatible packaging, click here
Small adjustments (logo added, text/color change free!)
Please leave a note if you would like some adjustments making.
Stardawg Guava effects
Reported by real people like you
45 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
