(Hybrid) Hit a triple with 33, a potent and balanced strain that delivers a perfect mix of relaxation and euphoria. This strain is the all-star player in your lineup, with an earthy flavor profile that’s slightly sweet with undertones of spice and a touch of musk. It’s a guaranteed win every time, offering a high that balances relaxation with uplifting effects, like hitting a home run in the bottom of the ninth. 33 is your go-to strain for achieving that perfect state of balance, whether you're chilling at home or gearing up for a big game.

read more