(Indica) Unwind with Bubble Bath, a soothing and calming strain that melts your stress away. Enjoy the delicate floral and herbal notes, a touch of lavender, and a hint of sweet citrus – it’s like sinking into a luxurious, warm bubble bath after a long day on the field. This strain offers the ultimate relaxation experience, providing a tranquil high that feels like a well-deserved spa day. Bubble Bath is perfect for those moments when you need to recharge and rejuvenate, offering peace and calm in every puff.



