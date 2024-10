(Indica) Get ready to ignite your senses with Fire OG, a legendary strain known for its potent effects and fiery flavor. This powerhouse delivers a dynamic mix of earthy pine, citrus zest, and a hint of spice that hits you like a fastball. As the name suggests, Fire OG is all about intensity and impact, offering a high that burns bright and lasts long. Perfect for winding down after a long day or easing into a relaxing evening, Fire OG delivers a knockout punch that keeps you in the game. Feel the heat and embrace the legend with every puff of Fire OG.

