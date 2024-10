(Indica) Feel the romance with Rose, a fragrant and elegant strain that blooms with a delicate, floral bouquet. Imagine stepping into a lush garden at twilight, where the air is filled with the scent of fresh-cut roses and soft earthiness. Each puff carries a hint of sweetness, making it perfect for a relaxing evening when you want to unwind and feel the love. It's love at first puff, offering a high that wraps you in a warm, romantic embrace, perfect for those intimate, quiet moments.

