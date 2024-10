(Hybrid) Succumb to Temptation, a tantalizing strain that lures you in with its sweet, seductive aroma. With rich flavors of succulent berry, a refreshing touch of mint, and an indulgent hint of chocolate, this strain is the ultimate playmaker. One hit and you'll be hooked, experiencing a high that feels like a thrilling victory dance. Temptation is your ticket to a world of pleasure and excitement, offering a sensory experience that’s as irresistible as a last-second game-winning shot.

