The AT&Tree 3/4 sleeve is a play off of the old 80’s AT&T logo. This design was inspired by a joint, weak wordplay, George Orwell’s 1984, and the thought of gatekeepers. This world is drastically changing before our eyes. Some would go as far to argue we have no control. What you see is what you get. Well, what I see is what I give. Real eyes realize real lies.

