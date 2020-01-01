Smoke Ghost
The Dank Without the Stank
About Smoke Ghost
Smoke Ghost is the World's best personal smoking filter that transforms your marijuana odor into lovely, amazing fragrances allowing you to smoke discretely and eliminate second-hand smoke. Our colored scent cartridge makes the Ghost the most effective filter for eliminating the smell and its convenient size makes it the most portable (fits in palm of your hand). The Smoke Ghost is your unique solution to minimizing that dank smell from your marijuana. Check out our page for more details.
Available in
Worldwide, United States