Smoke Ghost

The Dank Without the Stank

Stay toasty inside with a Smoke Ghost and enjoy the herb.
All roads to dankness without stankness lead to Smoke Ghost.
Vroom Vroom
Smoke Ghost is portable enough to fit inside the palm of your hand.
About Smoke Ghost

Smoke Ghost is the World's best personal smoking filter that transforms your marijuana odor into lovely, amazing fragrances allowing you to smoke discretely and eliminate second-hand smoke. Our colored scent cartridge makes the Ghost the most effective filter for eliminating the smell and its convenient size makes it the most portable (fits in palm of your hand). The Smoke Ghost is your unique solution to minimizing that dank smell from your marijuana. Check out our page for more details.

Smoking accessories

Available in

Worldwide, United States