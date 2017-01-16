Smoke-Rite
5th Element Pre-Rolls 7g 7-pack
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
5th Element effects
Reported by real people like you
55 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
