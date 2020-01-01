 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Smoke Set Glass
Smoke Set Glass Cover Photo

Smoke Set Glass

High Class Glass for Low Prices

Every piece bought from us is protected by a free limited warranty!
Every piece bought from us is protected by a free limited warranty!
Hundreds of unique pipes!
Hundreds of unique pipes!

About Smoke Set Glass

Smoke Set is an online smoke shop dedicated to giving smokers the most enjoyable smoking experience by offering the highest quality smoking devices for the best deals. All of our pieces are hand crafted by smokers, for smokers, and provide the smoothest hits available. We offer free shipping on all U.S. orders, hassle free returns, huge discounts, and free limited warranty on all our pieces. "Piece of Mind" Policy No more need to stress over breaking your new pipe. Our "Piece of Mind" policy alleviates the biggest risk of buying a new piece; breaking it. We are the first online smoke shop to offer a free limited warranty on all our pieces. The warranty covers any water pipe, hand pipe, and ashcatcher purchased from us that breaks for any reason, for up to one year after the purchase date.