Over 2% Terpenes!



OG RainbowZ is an Indica Dominant Hybrid Strain. Its award winning lineage comes from the parent genetics of Runtz x Z Cube (OG Kush x Zkittlez) x Zkittlez.



This cross carries a unique aroma, resembling a blend of sweet, spicy, fruity, and gassy funk. Its buds are vibrant with Orange and Purple colors.



Upon consumption, the effects of OG RainbowZ offer a distinct balance between euphoria and relaxation. It's the kind of strain that supports creativity and conversation before gently nudging you towards a state of serene contentment.



Medical users will find OG RainbowZ may aid with symptoms of stress, anxiety, and depression, due to its uplifting qualities. While the soothing effects may aid chronic pain, muscle spasms, and tension.

