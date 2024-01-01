Sherb Cream Pie is an indica dominant hybrid strain (70% indica/30% sativa) created through crossing the delicious Ice Cream Cake X Sherb BX1 strains. This tasty bud packs a mouthwatering flavor and soothing, stoney high that will have you feeling like you don't have a care in the world. The flavor of Sherb Cream Pie is out of this world, with a sweet and creamy cake overtone accented by sour, citrusy lemon gelato and a hint of nuttiness. The aroma follows the same profile, although it does bring in touches of woody pine and spicy skunk, too. The Sherb Cream Pie high will settle in slowly, beginning with a droopy, weighty sense that fills your eyes and leaves them super red and droopy. A light relaxation comes next, gaining in potency the more that you toke, eventually leaving your mind totally stoned. A sleepy effect wraps everything up, so get ready to get dozing with this bud! Sherb Cream Pie is often chosen to treat a variety of conditions including eye pressure or glaucoma, chronic pain, headaches or migraines, chronic stress, insomnia and depression.

