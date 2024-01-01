White Cherry Gelato is an aromatic evenly-balanced hybrid that combines the best qualities of its parent genetics; White Cherry and Gelato. It is loved for its mouth-watering flavor, and well-balanced effects that cater to a wide range of cannabis enthusiasts. White Cherry Gelato's scent blends the sweetness of ripe cherries with hints of creamy vanilla and a floral accent. Its rich and delightful taste is smooth and creamy, with a prominent highlight of sweet cherry, a touch of vanilla and a slightly Gassy aftertaste.



White Cherry Gelato has been said to offer a well-rounded effects. It starts with a cerebral high that has been described as mind-numbing, with a sense of euphoria that can leave people happy but scattered. Over time, a soothing and relaxing sensation takes over the body, relieving tension and promoting deep relaxation.

