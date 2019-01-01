It begins with design, an integral part of our process that is never short-changed. SmokeSpot products are intuitive, purposeful and beautiful. Each SmokeSpot is crafted using only the highest quality materials available; an ode to our brand promise to never deliver less than our best. Our products are American-made in small batches, each production run supervised by our company’s founder. The process is never automated, so you know that when you receive your SmokeSpot, you’ve not only received an unsurpassed product built to last, you’ve also received a piece of our heritage.