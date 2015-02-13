About this strain
Cinderella’s Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid of Cinex and Blue Dream. Its flavor is a skunky mix of lemon and citrus flavors with subtle notes of sweet berry. The effects from Cinderella’s Dream come on fast with a powerful but clearheaded mix of cerebral activity that gives an energetic burst as stress dissipates.
Cinderella's Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
67 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
64% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
58% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Smokey Point Productions
We live, love and believe in cannabis. From our humble beginnings in medical, to becoming one of the largest Producer Processors in Washington State, we’re proud of what we have built and of what we continue to do. As we have grown over the years, our purpose has only grown clearer: to bring together a passionate group of cannabis professionals to promote the power of cannabis, to create equality, and to strive for what we know to be right both in our community and in our industry.