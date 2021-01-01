Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Smokies Toke Couture

Smokies Toke Couture

Fresh Baked Apron

About this product

Full length heavyweight 7.5 Oz. apron with 2 pockets
Pine / forest green with ivory ink
Twill fabric, cotton/poly
1-inch wide neck strap with sewn-on buckle for adjustable fit.
22"W x 30"L
The straps measuring from one end to the other, and across the front of the apron are 70" total.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!