Logo for the brand Smoking Dragon Pharms, LLC.

Smoking Dragon Pharms, LLC.

Holy Grail Diamonds

About this product

A Camphene and Neroilidol dominant strain, has a good citrus aroma that will helps lower anxiety and cholesterol! A very smooth dab for even for the beginners!
We are currently on low supply of this product!

Total THC:82.92%
Total Terpenes: 13.67%

Total Cannabinoids: 95.52%
