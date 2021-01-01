Loading…
Logo for the brand Smoking Dragon Pharms, LLC.

Smoking Dragon Pharms, LLC.

King Kong Dry Diamonds

About this product

This product is more refined than our saucey diamonds by pulling some of the terp sauce out of it, we were able to provide a higher THC content to our product. Neroilidol and Camphene are the dominant terpenes on this product.

Total THC: 88.90%
Total Terpenes: 2.86%

Total Cannabinoids: 100.83%
No product reviews
