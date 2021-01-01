About this product

The Smokus Focus Eclipse is the most versatile jar in the Smokus Focus arsenal and is appreciated by cannabis consumers, retailers and growers alike.



Massive improvements have been made on the Smokus Focus Eclipse. Improved LED lighting, more magnification, security compliance and USB-C charging make the Smokus Focus Eclipse the top choice for appreciators of fine cannabis. Subtle improvements offer tremendous value.



With our newest security enhancements, Smokus Focus Eclipse jars are now compliant in all known retail flower markets.