Blue Dream has been known as a universal favorite in the USA. This Sativa dominant flower is potent but not overpowering which makes it the prefect “daytime” high. For all of you who like some added day energy and bit extra creative flow this strain might be suited for you. This dark berry and grape taste comes from the cross of Haze x Blueberry.



