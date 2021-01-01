Snap Delta 8 by Stoned Ape - Free Shipping orders over $50
About this product
Current Sativa Delta-8 Disposable Batch is Based on the Banana Split Strain.
An energizing sativa dominant high followed by a happy cerebral effect. Crafted using USP grade terpenes and lab tested Delta 8 distillate.
About the Banana Split Strain : Sativa-dominant cross of the famous Tangie and Banana Sherbert strains.
Flavor: Insanely refreshing citrus aroma coupled with just perfect banana sherbet flavor
Common effects: A clean level-headed high.
Common Uses: Anyone looking to have a productive day, while still in a state of bliss.
Farm Bill Compliant
2000mg Delta-8 THC
<.3% Delta-9 THC
USP Grade Terpenes
USA Grown Hemp
Third Party Tested
Analytical Documentation (Tests)
Non-GMO
