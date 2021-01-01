About this product

*DUE TO MASSIVE POPULARITY PRODUCT IS BACKORDERED UNTIL SEPT 7,*

*STOCK DOES NOT LAST WE WILL BE ACCEPTING PREORDERS FOR THE FIRST 10,000 UNITS ONLY*

Current Sativa Delta-8 Disposable Batch is Based on the Banana Split Strain.



An energizing sativa dominant high followed by a happy cerebral effect. Crafted using USP grade terpenes and lab tested Delta 8 distillate.



About the Banana Split Strain : Sativa-dominant cross of the famous Tangie and Banana Sherbert strains.



Flavor: Insanely refreshing citrus aroma coupled with just perfect banana sherbet flavor



Common effects: A clean level-headed high.



Common Uses: Anyone looking to have a productive day, while still in a state of bliss.



Farm Bill Compliant

2000mg Delta-8 THC

<.3% Delta-9 THC

USP Grade Terpenes

USA Grown Hemp

Third Party Tested

Analytical Documentation (Tests)

Non-GMO