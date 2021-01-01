Loading…
Sativa | Snap Galactic Goo Delta-8 THC Disposable | Strain : Banana Split

*DUE TO MASSIVE POPULARITY PRODUCT IS BACKORDERED UNTIL SEPT 7,*
*STOCK DOES NOT LAST WE WILL BE ACCEPTING PREORDERS FOR THE FIRST 10,000 UNITS ONLY*
Current Sativa Delta-8 Disposable Batch is Based on the Banana Split Strain.

An energizing sativa dominant high followed by a happy cerebral effect. Crafted using USP grade terpenes and lab tested Delta 8 distillate.

About the Banana Split Strain : Sativa-dominant cross of the famous Tangie and Banana Sherbert strains.

Flavor: Insanely refreshing citrus aroma coupled with just perfect banana sherbet flavor

Common effects: A clean level-headed high.

Common Uses: Anyone looking to have a productive day, while still in a state of bliss.

Farm Bill Compliant
2000mg Delta-8 THC
<.3% Delta-9 THC
USP Grade Terpenes
USA Grown Hemp
Third Party Tested
Analytical Documentation (Tests)
Non-GMO
