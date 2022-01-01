About this product
Our Balance formula helps consumers elevate their routine and re-establish their connection between mind and body, with pure CBD extract, delivered in easy-to-take capsules.
33.33mg of CBD per gel cap
Easy to take
30 gel caps per container
Ingredients: 33.33mg CBD, Fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT), Gelatin , Caramel Color, Glycerin, Yellow Beeswax, Purified Water.
About this brand
Social CBD
From the beginning, we’ve been on a mission to deliver pure products, award-winning formulas, and trusted truths to our customers about what hemp can do for our health.
We believe in sparking a movement around better self-care and greater health and it starts with the right conversations, and we cannot wait to show you all the things that we believe Social stands for.
