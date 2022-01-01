About this product
Our CBD patch permeates all layers of the skin to slowly and steadily release pure CBD hemp extract into the bloodstream over 24 hours—giving you the behind the scenes support you need, day and night.
Constant, consistent care
Available in a single pack or a pack of three
Permeates all layers of the skin to steadily release CBD into the bloodstream over 24 hours
Cut the patch in two to lower the dose over 24 hours
Sweat and water resistant
Patch size is 2.5″ x 2″
Ingredients: Polymer Blend and CBD Hemp Extract.
About this brand
Social CBD
From the beginning, we’ve been on a mission to deliver pure products, award-winning formulas, and trusted truths to our customers about what hemp can do for our health.
We believe in sparking a movement around better self-care and greater health and it starts with the right conversations, and we cannot wait to show you all the things that we believe Social stands for.
