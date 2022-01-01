About this product
Our Recover formula will help consumers rethink their recovery. This hardworking blend of pure CBD extract, turmeric and black pepper, work in unison to promote overall physical comfort.
33.33mg of CBD per gel cap
Formulated with powerful herbal extracts to provide tailored effects.
30 gel caps per container
Ingredients Per Capsule: 33.33mg CBD, 75mg Curcumin (Turmeric Extract), 5mg Black Pepper Extract, Coconut Oil(MCT), Fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT), Gelatin, Caramel Color, Glycerin, Yellow Beeswax, Purified Water.
About this brand
Social CBD
From the beginning, we’ve been on a mission to deliver pure products, award-winning formulas, and trusted truths to our customers about what hemp can do for our health.
We believe in sparking a movement around better self-care and greater health and it starts with the right conversations, and we cannot wait to show you all the things that we believe Social stands for.
