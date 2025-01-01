Description

Not your everyday AK47. This cut, selected and held by the Sol-Canna team, is from pre-2000 seed stock, leaning much more towards the narrow leaf, sativa AK47 type.



Serious Seeds reworked AK47 in the early 2000's, most easily noted by AK's 2nd place in the High Times Cannabis Cup 1999 under the sativa category, compared to its 2nd place finish in the same cup under the indica category in 2003. Our seed stock is from this more sativa leaning pre-2000's stock, with our searches leading us to this one, stellar lady.



From Serious Seeds: "The name was given not out of any idea of violence, but more in association with the ‘one hit wonder’ that the smoke is."



Less of a sleepy indica, this AK cut offers a smooth, stoney, and active high for the nostalgic consumer.



Terpenes: b-Myrcene, Eucalyptol, Limonene, a-Bisabolol



Lineage:

Columbian, Mexican, Thai & Afghani



