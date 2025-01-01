About this product
Description
Not your everyday AK47. This cut, selected and held by the Sol-Canna team, is from pre-2000 seed stock, leaning much more towards the narrow leaf, sativa AK47 type.
Serious Seeds reworked AK47 in the early 2000's, most easily noted by AK's 2nd place in the High Times Cannabis Cup 1999 under the sativa category, compared to its 2nd place finish in the same cup under the indica category in 2003. Our seed stock is from this more sativa leaning pre-2000's stock, with our searches leading us to this one, stellar lady.
From Serious Seeds: "The name was given not out of any idea of violence, but more in association with the ‘one hit wonder’ that the smoke is."
Less of a sleepy indica, this AK cut offers a smooth, stoney, and active high for the nostalgic consumer.
---------------------------------------------------------------
Terpenes: b-Myrcene, Eucalyptol, Limonene, a-Bisabolol
Lineage:
Columbian, Mexican, Thai & Afghani
About this brand
SOL CANNA
Sol Canna cultivates premium, sustainably grown cannabis that enhances the recreational experience for our customers while promoting wellness, community, and environmental stewardship. We are dedicated to quality cultivation, innovation, and responsible growing practices, ensuring that every plant is nurtured with care. Our goal is to create a product that not only delivers an exceptional experience but also respects the planet and supports local communities. We strive to foster an inclusive and educational environment where the benefits of cannabis can be enjoyed responsibly and with intention.
