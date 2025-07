GG4, also known as Glue, is a potent cultivar, originally selected by Josey Wales and spread far and wide through friendly growers and through the forums. Combining Chocolate Thai, Chem Sis, and the Sour Dubb to create the well-known and award winning indica-leaning hybrid we all know and love.



She's known for her intense high of significant duration, offering both physchological effects initially which are quickly followed by a wonderful body relaxation. The best of both worlds and a true staple of the cannabis gene pool.



Terpenes: b-Caryophyllene, Limonene, b-Myrcene



Lineage:

Chocolate Thai

Chem Sis

Sour Dubb





