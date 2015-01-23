About this strain
501st OG, bred by Rare Dankness, is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Skywalker OG with Rare Dankness #1. The colorful flowers are tinged with a wide spectrum of green, blue, red, and purple hues that give off a deep piney kush aroma that mixes with the sweetness of grape flavors. The potent effects make 501st OG a great nighttime strain to help with pain relief and trouble sleeping.
501st OG effects
Reported by real people like you
91 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
89% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
34% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!