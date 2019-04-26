About this strain
A product of two favorites from Bodhi Seeds, Dragon Fruit crosses Snow Lotus with Oldsog’s Silver Haze to create a hybrid that will get your mind and body buzzing. With lime green buds, Dragon Fruit comes drenched in trichomes with dank fruity and musky aromas that will awaken your senses.
Dragon Fruit effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
47% of people report feeling uplifted
Hungry
47% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Eye pressure
10% of people say it helps with eye pressure
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
