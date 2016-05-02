Sour Flower
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 13%CBD —
Sour Flower effects
34 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
73% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Focused
55% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
47% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
